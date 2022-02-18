3 Things to Do This Weekend: Feb. 18-20, 2022

The Shawnee News-Star

The Arts @317 will host its own Block pARTy from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, February 18. The featured artist for the evening is lampwork glass artist Susan Chambers, who will be demonstrating her craft throughout the evening.

Check out Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee. The event is Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. and includes a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free, with a choice of movies: “The Cross and the Switchblade”, the true story of David Wilkerson, a small-town preacher who gets caught up in the shadows of a 1950’s crime-ridden neighborhood in New York City, or enjoy the family movie which was postponed from January, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”, the first in the “Chronicles of Narnia” movie collection, Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286.

Go see the 47th annual Conerto-Aria Concert from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Raley Chapel Sunday, Feb. 20. The concert provides a way for outstanding musical performers to be able to appear with a live orchestra and perform repertoire from the great catalogues of instrumental concertos and opera arias. The concert is free and open to the public.