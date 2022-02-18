Pottawatomie County Field Deputy Orrin Beckham takes over as handler for K-9 Onyx

For the last two weeks, Field Deputy Orrin Beckham with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office has been the new handler for K-9 Onyx.

According to Beckham, things have been going well with Onyx.

The deputy said he wanted to become Onyx's new handler because he has hoped since a young age to work with a police K-9.

"Growing up my dad was a law enforcement officer and the times that I could go out and ride with him I got real interested in watching the K-9 handlers using their animals," Beckham said. "It kind of became a dream of mine."

For Beckham, though their time together so far has been short, the best thing about working with Onyx is seeing how talented he is.

"I'm learning my side of the process along with still learning him," he said. "We're still learning each other basically."

Onyx was previously handled by Sheriff's Lt. Jared Strand, who took in and began training Onyx when he was just 5 months old.

Strand volunteered to be Onyx's handler shortly after fallen officer and former owner of Onyx, Justin Terney, was killed in the line of duty while working as a Tecumseh police officer in 2017.

For the last five years, Onyx and Strand have been a team, but the deputy said he's taking on more responsibilities at the Sheriff's Office and can't continue to dedicate as much time to working with the K-9.

"You reach a point in your career where you have to make that decision and not be selfish and hold onto the dog," Strand said. "So that's what I had to do with Onyx."

Strand is happy to give another officer the opportunity to work with Onyx.

He said including Beckham, about five deputies were interested in becoming the dog's new handler.

"There were certain interview questions we asked; you can just tell he (Beckham) did research on the K-9 stuff and then the Sheriff had an interview with him," Strand said.

He explained Beckham was chosen because of his dedication to the job and to Onyx.

"We just felt for Onyx (Beckham) was the best fit," Strand said.

Beckham said so far the dog has settled in well at his new home.

"He's definitely become a new addition to the family," Beckham said.

Beckham and Onyx are currently in the bonding phase and for the next several months the deputy will go through various forms of training before he and Onyx can fully work in the field.

Strand said because Onyx is an extremely experienced K-9, he will adapt well to a new handler. And through his training and dedication, he said Beckham will work well with Onyx.

While the new duo are completing their training, Onyx will be off duty, but the Sheriff's Office will utilize the Shawnee Police Department K-9 program if needed, as well as Onyx if there is an emergency.

Beckham is looking forward to working with Onyx and better protecting communities in the county.

In the near future, Strand wants to expand the Sheriff's Office K-9 program and plans to do so by holding a fundraiser to purchase a new dog for the program that would allow a person or entity donating the most funds name the new dog.

Strand is excited to see Onyx continue his career and grow as a police dog.

Check back for updates.