Calendar of Events from Feb. 19

The Shawnee News-Star

February 21

On Monday, February 21 at 10 a.m., (Bailey Business Center), the Dickinson School of Business at OBU will host a Black History Month Program. The theme is “Because of Them, I Am: ‘I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Gives Me Strength’ – Philippians 4:13.” The organization will share it landmark research, Infusing Marketing Strategy To Create Economic Empowerment for Black Communities: Saving The Last Oklahoma Black Towns. Mrs. Jerri Shepherd, Owner of Legacy Three Realty Premier (Edmond, OK) will be the featured speaker. All individuals are invited to attend this event.

February 24

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 24.The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. The clothes closet is held in the pavilion behind the church.

March 9

The Tecumseh Cemetery will start spring clean-up on Thursday, March 10 at 8 a.m. All ground decorations will need to be picked up by Wednesday, March 9.