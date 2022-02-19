Primrose residents, staff perform Random Acts of Kindness at Oklahoma Baptist University

Residents and staff of the Primrose Retirement Community performed Random Acts of Kindness at Oklahoma Baptist University Thursday, Feb. 17.

According to Sales Director Staci Armstrong, residents and staff handed out gift cards, candy and other items to OBU students and Shawnee citizens.

"This is just Random Acts of Kindness that we wanted to do within our community just to show friendship and kindness and be engaged in our community," Armstrong said.

Those who participated in the activity included residents Faye Cannon, Linda Carter, Betty Hight and Billie Clark.

The Primrose staff members who assisted the residents included Scott Johnson and Vicki Jager.

Armstrong said Primrose has participated in the Random Acts of Kindness program for the last six years; handing out items to people at OBU is a favorite activity for the residents.

According to resident Linda Carter, this event is always fun and provides residents the chance to get out and about in the community.

"It gets you interactive with the students. It passes out goodwill between the communities and it's just a blessing," Carter said.

Her favorite part about Random Acts of Kindness is meeting new people.

"It gives us something to look forward to and the planning and putting the bags together is a fun time for us," Carter said.

Random Acts of Kindness is performed each year within the Shawnee community.