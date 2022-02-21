Shawnee High School to celebrate National FFA Week

The Shawnee High School Chapter of Future Farmers of America will celebrate National FFA Week with various events throughout this week.

According to the SHS FFA Facebook page, the chapter will offer coffee to Shawnee Middle School teachers Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the chapter will provide breakfast to SHS teachers.

For Thursday, Feb. 24 there will be an FFA officer visit at SMS and the Chapter Game Night at the SHS Agriculture Room at 6:30 p.m.

Lastly, on Friday, Feb. 25 students will show their spirit on Blue and Gold Spirit Day.

Check back for updates.