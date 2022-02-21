Walkingsticks honored at Chandler Chamber of Commerce Banquet

SSC

Former Seminole State College Regent, Foundation Trustee and longtime supporter Ben Walkingstick and his wife Bonnie were recently recognized at the Chandler Chamber of Commerce banquet by the Oklahoma National Guard with the Thunderbird Medal, honoring their “lifetime of exceptional service.”

Their efforts to save the community’s local Armory and preserve it as the Route 66 Interpretive Center, as well as their financial support and political influence, were credited as improving the City of Chandler and the State of Oklahoma. Lt. Col. Jack Vaughan, battalion commander for the 1-160th, said the Walkingsticks represent the National Guard motto of “Always Ready, Always There.”

Bonnie Walkingstick, a local business owner and civic worker, was also honored at the banquet as Chandler’s “Citizen of the Year.”

The Walkingsticks were recognized at Seminole State College with the prestigious “Founders Award” in 2011 for their support of the college. The Walkingstick Student Service Center is named in their honor and annual scholarships are provided to area citizens through their generosity.