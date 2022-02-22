1927 Maud stained glass window honoring Town of Tribbey's founders located, now displayed in Tribbey

Scott Reynolds

Editor's note: Scott Reynolds of Tribbey shares this personal story about how a stained glass window — originally installed in a Maud church in 1927 — was found and how it connects to the Town of Tribbey and its founders. The nearly 100-year-old window is now displayed in the town of Tribbey for everyone to see.

The story of this stained-glass window goes back many years. My name is Scott Reynolds and I’ve been married to Sue Dutton for 53 years. The Dutton family moved to west of Tribbey in 1907. Sue was born and raised here for her entire life. In our early married life, we tried to take a vacation each year. These vacations usually included driving with three children to many different states. Almost all included cemeteries, mansions, and museums. We’ve always been very interested in history.

A few years ago, our nephew, Jim Weaver, who is an avid cyclist, was passing through Maud and happened to see an old, condemned Baptist church. There happened to be an older gentleman cleaning around the building. Jim asked the man if he owned the building and, if so, would he unlock it so he could look inside. As luck would have it, he owned it and unlocked it. Upon entry, Jim noticed a stained-glass window with Alpheus and Catherine Tribbey’s names and their birth and death dates. They were the founders of the Town of Tribbey. Jim called me and sent a picture. That began an adventure to try and get it for the Town of Tribbey.

I serve on the Pottawatomie County Excise Board with Harold Swarb, a longtime Maud resident. I told Harold about the window, and he said that Kenneth Stalnaker owned the building and he knew his phone number. I called Mr. Stalnaker, who was rather elderly, and asked him about getting the window. He was very agreeable and said I could have it. But before I could make arrangements to get it, Mr. Stalnaker passed away. Mr. Swarb said Mr. Stalnaker had a son, but didn’t know how to get in touch with him.

So, Sue and I made another trip to Maud in hopes that someone in Maud would know his son. We stopped at the hardware store, and although the owner didn’t have the son’s number, he knew his name and where he worked. I called that place and asked to talk to Mike, and we talked. He said that I could still have the window, but that I needed to wait until he got his father’s affairs in order. I called him every two or three months and made a trip by the church to make sure it was still there. After nearly a year, Sue and I made another trip to make sure it was still there, but this time it was gone.

I tried calling Mike again and was informed that he had passed away. Not being deterred, I continued trying to contact anyone in the Stalnaker family. I finally had some success when I contacted Mike’s son, Brandon. He told me he had sold the window to a guy who wanted to put it in the house he was building. Brandon gave me the buyer’s name. I called the guy and he said it was too big for his house, so I asked him if he would sell it. Luckily, he said yes. He said he would take $500 for the window. I told him I wanted it and asked where could we meet. Sue and I met him at BancFirst parking lot in Tecumseh.

As of this date, the only information on the window comes from the Tribbey’s great-great great granddaughter, Katherine Zeller, who still lives in Maud, Oklahoma. According to her, after Alpheus and Catherine’s deaths, their children paid for this window to be built and installed in the new church building, which was built in 1927. Katherine said that there were many windows commissioned and installed in this manner. Unfortunately, she said that all but this one were broken out by hail storms. All the records from the church were destroyed by water in the church’s basement, making it hard to gather very much information.

I drove out to the property in February 2022 and took a few pictures showing where the original window was taken from.

Since our purchase in 2021, we have installed LED lights behind the window and mounted it in a Walnut frame. It is on the wall in the Dale Smith Community Center, located at 315 West Jack Roberts Lane in Tribbey..

I want to thank Mr. Kevin Sloan (lights), Mr. Deon Cavner (black walnut frame), Mr. Mark Rodman (installer) and Kelly Teague and David Garrison for their help.

Alpheus Milton Tribbey was born June 10, 1856 and died December 23, 1927.

Catherine Bowers Tribbey was born May 17, 1854 and died September 26, 1925.