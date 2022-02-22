On schedule: Construction of $6 million Pottawatomie County Administration building progresses

Construction on the Pottawatomie County Administration building is ongoing as progress continues on both the inside and the outside of the structure that is giving a new look to the landscape of downtown Shawnee.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, the project is moving along as workers finish work on the drywall, sprinkler system and electrical work.

"It's coming along real well," he said.

In recent months, Lippert Bros Inc. has finished work on the roof, electrical work, steel work and Commissioners have chosen furniture for the building.

The building should be completed in August of this year.

Construction is taking place in the parking lot south of the Pottawatomie County Courthouse on North Broadway.

According to District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis, as construction continues on the new building, visitors can park behind the courthouse or behind the County Election Board Office, located at 330 N. Broadway Avenue.

While Lippert Bros, Inc. is the constriction company currently working on the new building, the design of the administration building was created by Rand Elliott Architects.

The new building will have an indoor corridor, which will connect the new administration building to the 1930s-built courthouse, and other site amenities including terrazzo material in the lobby of the building, an interior finish plan, full restroom tiling, lightning protection on the roof of the building, cast stone parapet caps, metal panels on the front entrance, furniture and a bipolar ionization HVAC.

Thomas said the overall budget for the new building is $6,472,170.

Dennis said the county has been saving up for this project for many years and the funds to pay for it are coming from use tax money, which is designated for projects such as this.

She said there will be no tax or bond increase of any kind as the commissioners already have the funds to construct this new county building.

The building will be 20,000 square feet in two stories and will house several county departments including the County Clerk, County Assessor, the County Treasurer, security, public space on the first floor, county commissioners, IT staff and also will include a commissioners meeting room on the second floor.

