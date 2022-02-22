Shawnee resident Keegan Carrera awarded state scholarship

The Shawnee News-Star

Keegan Carrera, Shawnee, was recognized as a recipient of the 2022 American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) Cooperative Continuing Education State Scholarship. Carrera attends Oklahoma State University.

“Our organization and our membership are committed to the future of the agricultural industry in Oklahoma,” said AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “We are proud to provide opportunities for professional development for our state’s agricultural youth. This financial support is just one more way for us to invest in tomorrow’s industry leaders.”

AFR annual state scholarships are available to qualified students in all 77 Oklahoma counties. Students are eligible to apply for the AFR Incoming Freshman State Scholarship during their senior year of high school. Students may then apply for the AFR Continuing Education State Scholarship throughout their undergraduate career. Both previous and first-time applications are eligible for the AFR Continuing Education Scholarship.