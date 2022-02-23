Board of Education general election set April 5 in Pott. County

The Shawnee News-Star

The Pottawatomie County Election Board announces that the Board of Education General Election will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Following is a list of school districts with elections and candidates that will be on the ballot:

Asher I-112

Dale I-2

Konawa I-47

McLoud I-1

Wanette I-115

Voters who are registered and reside at an address within the geographical boundaries of these School Districts are eligible to vote in the Board of Education General Election. If you have questions about eligibility, contact your County Election Board at (405) 273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov. You can also find your district information using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.