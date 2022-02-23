Happy Palindrome day, and happy first birthday to Baby Phoenix

Special to the News-Star

SSM Health - Shawnee

When a new baby enters the world, the time and date are always marked with celebration.

It will be easy for the Ellette family to always remember the exact moment their new baby arrived.

Baby Phoenix Alexander was born at the Joyful Beginnings center at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. His birth aligned with a very rare universal palindrome day (2/2/22), which is the same forward and backward

Mom Chloe, dad Bryan, and baby Phoenix are all doing well.