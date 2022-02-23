Pottawatomie County endures winter storm

For the second time this month, Pottawatomie County residents endured a winter storm as sleet and snow fell Wednesday.

According to Pott. County Emergency Manger Chad Larman, there was heavy weather in the morning Wednesday that quit early in the afternoon.

Larman said there will be light snow and sleet on and off for the rest of the afternoon into the evening.

"Most areas around the county had two inches of sleet fall, locally higher in some places down around Maud, Asher and Wanette," Larman said. "Round Two will come in tomorrow starting around 3 to 4 a.m., this will be a longer duration of winter precipitation but should be lighter amounts, in the form of sleet, but we could see some light freezing rain or drizzle."

He explained there are dangerous winds in place and he advises people to dress in layers and limit their time outside.

"If you can please stay home as the roads are slick and hazardous, if you have to get out make sure you have an emergency kit with blankets, water, snacks, phone charger and a full tank of fuel," Larman said.

He explained County road crews have been out clearing the roads Wednesday and will be out again Thursday.

Larman said they will do their best to take care of the roads and improve the driving conditions, however with the intense cold and amount of sleet that's fallen it will be challenging for the crews to clear all the sleet from the roadways.

According to Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano, there were no reported car accidents or power outages as of Wednesday afternoon.

"We aren't responding to non-injury accidents. We are asking them to exchange information," Lozano said.

Larman said while there hadn't been any motor vehicle accidents Wednesday, multiple vehicles did slide off the roadway at Highway 9A south of Highway 9.

"The road was impassable to most motorists; ODOT was advised and should be clearing it to hopefully improve it," Larman said.

Due to the weather a few schools in the county will continue distance learning or a snow day on Thursday including Shawnee, Tecumseh, McLoud and Dale.

Check back for updates.