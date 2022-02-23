Shane Colley enjoys serving as deputy emergency manager

For the last several weeks, Shane Colley has served as the Pottawatomie County Deputy Emergency Manager and is enjoying his new role while helping the communities within the county.

According to Colley, he was a little nervous when he first started the new job, but he was also excited.

He was inspired to apply after serving as a volunteer for about a year.

"I just wanted to step up from the volunteer and do it more full time and try to build our program and make it better and serve the citizens of our county better," Colley said.

The father of two grew up in Tecumseh, graduated from Tecumseh High School, worked for the Tecumseh Police Department, was a dispatcher, jailer, Animal Control Officer and a law enforcement officer for various agencies in the county before venturing into the oil field as an equipment operator and truck driver.

"I started getting back into the emergency management side of it by volunteering," Colley said.

His most recent job was driving a truck that hauled rocks locally.

Colley began volunteering with the Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Office shorty after Emergency Management Director Chad Larman took over the program.

"Me and Chad had worked together for several years and when he started redeveloping the program and approached me it was just something I was interested in," he said.

For Colley, he enjoys helping people and this line of work enables that.

"(I like) just being able to help provide solutions for the citizens, whether it be a disaster or something," Colley said.

Since taking the Deputy Emergency Management position, Colley said things have been going well.

"(I'm) just learning the ropes and the day-to-day operations a little more and more every day," Colley said.

He explained he hopes to improve the program in his new role.

"(I hope) to just help build relationships with all the other departments and agencies we work with and try to build our volunteer program and basically be a team in the state everybody wants to follow," he said.

The 36-year-old said his wife Candie, and two daughters, Shelby and Promise, are very supportive of his new job.

"They're excited and love it. There's a little more home time most of the time and I get to spend a little more time with the wife and kids," he said.

Colley encourages people to volunteer for the program and check out the Pott. County Emergency Management Office Facebook page.