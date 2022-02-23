SSC student delivers address at Higher Education Day

Submitted by Seminole State College

EDITOR’S NOTE: Seminole State College freshman Hailey Wallace, of Wellston, was one of four students representing colleges and universities across the state and selected to speak at the 2022 Higher Education Day at the Capitol on Feb. 15. Wallace’s father, House Appropriations Chair Kevin Wallace, introduced her during the program held in the Oklahoma House of Representatives Chambers. Her speech is printed below:

I want to take you back in time. So, picture this, it is 2014. I am at the Capitol with my dad and sister taking a tour because he had just been newly elected to office. As a little girl of 10 standing at this podium, I did not realize the importance of being here at the Capitol nor the significance of meeting such important people. I was strictly focused on my adorable polka dot Easter dress and my flat shoes that I was convinced were heels. Now that years have passed, I see that growing up around the Capitol and in this political atmosphere has taught me many valuable life lessons – and has given me the unique opportunity to observe the work of the many dedicated elected officials and the staff who lead our State. Until recently, I never thought much about how important their work is in providing quality education to me personally – and to students across Oklahoma.

I am a 2021 graduate of Wellston High School. I was always extremely active in sports throughout high school which is what piqued my interest in attending Seminole State. I received quite a few athletic scholarship offers to go play softball - but for some unknown reason, my attention always gravitated towards Seminole State College over my other options throughout the recruiting process. I was very hesitant at first about going to Seminole because I knew I had already taken nearly my first full year in concurrent classes. Having known that SSC was a two-year college worried me because I wanted to be able to play both of those two years along with also progressing in my academic track. But after talking with many advisors and figuring out a way I could do both; I decided this is where I wanted to be. Not only did SSC have an excellent athletic program, but it was close to my family. That sealed the deal for me.

This past semester sadly did not turn out the way I wanted, but it has led me down another track at Seminole. Upon my arrival, I was very excited to kick off my softball season but just shortly into the semester I became very sick. Last Fall was filled with doctors’ appointments, biopsies, seizures, and an overwhelming lack of strength and energy. Although I had specific plans for my college experience – and for my life – those things changed. I was filled with so much discouragement because I could no longer do the thing I loved. But I finally came to the realization that all athletes must hang it up at some point and my time just happened to be sooner than I thought it would be. While this time was very scary, College has opened other doors and led me down a different path.

Now that my sole focus is not softball, I have been able to invest my time elsewhere. I am currently focused on my business degree, activities through the President’s Leadership Class, and now my new job in the office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs. Education has opened many new doors for me that will carry me into the next chapter of my life. It has shown me that even though I can no longer play, that doesn’t mean I can’t take what I love and turn it into a career. Once I graduate from Seminole State, I plan on attending OSU and getting a degree in sports management.

Attending Seminole State is a lot like the story I told of standing in this place when I was younger. When I arrived at Seminole, I didn’t fully realize the impact Higher Education would have in my life. Growing up in my house, attending college was an expectation – just like going to kindergarten. I quickly discovered it wasn’t just my next step after high school – it was a giant leap toward my future goals. I am learning more about the important work that faculty and staff do on our campus to prepare students for life, and I have a deeper appreciation of the work my Dad and his colleagues do to ensure that Oklahoma colleges and universities receive the funding and resources they need to change lives and change our State.

College has shown me what career path I want to pursue along with how to handle mental and physical battles. I am no longer that little girl in the polka dot Easter dress, but a young lady who is being prepared for personal and professional success – thanks to Higher Education.

To everyone helping on my journey – Thank for investing in me.