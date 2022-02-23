Warming shelter opens in Shawnee to combat snow and sleet brought by winter storm

After reaching 70 degrees on Monday, winter's wrath returned Wednesday morning, bringing along a mix of wintry precipitation and dangerously cold temperatures.

Thunder sleet was being reported by Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Wednesday morning as roadways were being covered in sleet.

The city of Shawnee's warming station is open shelter those in need. The shelter is located in the gym at C3 Cross Connection Church, located at 329 N. Pesotum in Shawnee. The shelter will be open until 8 a.m. Saturday to welcome those needing relief from the cold temperatures; pets are welcome too. Salvation Army-Shawnee, 200 E. 9th, also assists those in need during storms and bouts with the bitter cold.

With the freezing precipitation and area roadways impacted, officials were asking residents to stay home if possible.

Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney updated Tecumseh-area residents with a Facebook Live video early Wednesday morning while out on patrol. With sleet pelting the top of his patrol unit, Kidney reported slick conditions throughout Tecumseh, with it being 14 degrees at the time of that video.

"The sleet has hit. As you wake up this morning, our roads are covered," he said.

"If you can stay home, that would be the best thing to do," Kidney said, but for those who had to get out for work, he reminded drivers to allow extra time and to "drive slow and careful."

Pottawatomie County Emergency Management officials, also using Facebook to share real-time information and local road conditions photos, asked residents to stay off roadways if at all possible.

"If you must travel, please make sure your gas tank is full. Have your emergency kit with you to include a flashlight, blanket, food, water, cell phone (and charger) and leave yourself plenty of time to get where you are going and keep your distance from vehicles around you."

Statewide, drivers were being urged to use caution as icy precipitation moved across the state, with plowing and salt/sand operations ongoing across impacted counties.

Road conditions can get dangerous

Here's what the Oklahoma Department of Transportation recommends

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

To check current road conditions in Oklahoma, call the ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997) or go to www.okroads.org or follow ODOT on Twitter @OKDOT.

Road closures, snow routes, and more

AAA offers winter driving tip

Slow down. Everything takes longer on snow-covered roads. Accelerating, stopping, turning – give yourself time to maneuver by driving slowly.

Increase your following distance to eight to ten seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

Pull over to a safe location whenever visibility is limited or conditions are unsafe.

If you skid, always look and steer in the direction you want to go.

Don’t use cruise control.

Turn on your headlights so you can see and be seen.

The winter storm closed many Pottawatomie County-area schools Wednesday. The Pottawatomie County courthouse and other county offices also were closed Wednesday.

The National Weather Service forecast called for patchy snow, freezing drizzle, and sleet before midnight, then sleet likely, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday, then freezing rain and sleet likely after 3 a.m., with a low around 18 degree.

For Thursday's forecast, freezing rain and sleet likely is likely before 9 a.m., then freezing rain and sleet likely, possibly mixed with snow between 9 a.m. and noon, then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain after noon. Some thunder is also possible with a high near 31 expected.

Watch for updates on local conditions to be updated on www.news-star.com.