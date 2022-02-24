UPDATE: Pott. County endures winter storm, weather to improve this weekend

For the second time this month, Pottawatomie County residents endured a winter storm as light freezing rain and mist fell Thursday morning on top of Wednesday's sleet, with all that precipitation keeping area roads slick and hazardous.

According to Pott. County Emergency Management Director Chad Larman, the weather should improve this weekend with temperatures rising well above freezing, which will also help improve road conditions.

In addition, road crews were out again Thursday sanding and clearing roads.

Larman said as of Thursday morning, no wrecks or power outages had been reported with the latest wave of precipitation.

Deputy Emergency Manager Shane Colley drove roads throughout the county again Thursday and provided several on-site road updates to residents through live videos on the department's Facebook page.

Due to the winter weather, various SSM Health Medical Group locations were closed Thursday including Shawnee, McLoud, Chandler, Okemah, Seminole and Tecumseh as well as Express Care located on Harrison Street.

Larman said area residents can follow continual updates and information regarding the county on the Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Facebook page.

For more information, call Larman at (405) 617-3381 or email him at em@pottawatomiecountyok.com.

