Voting underway in United Way of Pottawatomie County 'Kiss the Pig' fundraiser

As part of a fundraiser for United Way of Pottawatomie County, area residents can help decide which community leader will have to kiss a pig during the upcoming Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show.

Every dollar donated equals one vote in the "Kiss the Pig" contest and fundraiser.

So far, there is a tie for first place as Julie McCormick of Gordon Cooper Technology Center and Randy Gilbert of Gilbert & Sons Trucking are tied for first place. Rachael Melot of Shawnee Forward, Inc. and Rep. Danny Sterling are tied for third.

Robert Davenport of Oklahoma Baptist University and Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer are still in the running.

Voting will end March 1.

The contestant with the most monetary donations and votes will “Kiss the Pig” at the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show on March 3. To vote, text “KISSTHEPIG” to 41444 with the name of your choice.

United Way of Pottawatomie County funds 23 local organizations. Each organization impacts a need in the community and about 100,000 residents in Pottawatomie, Lincoln and Seminole Counties have access to resources funded through United Way of Pottawatomie County.

For more information, follow updates on the United Way of Pottawatomie County Facebook Page. For more information go to https://unitedwaypottco.org.