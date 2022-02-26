Abigail Lilite from Shawnee named to Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University

The Shawnee News-Star

Cedarville University student Abigail Lilite of Shawnee, majoring in Music Performance, Keyboard Pedagogy was named to the Dean's Honor List for Fall 2021.

This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

