Shawnee eighth grader places second in statewide 'If I Were Mayor' essay contest

Shawnee Middle School eighth grader Eliana Rao placed second overall in the "If I Were Mayor" essay contest sponsored by the Oklahoma Municipal League and Mayors Council of Oklahoma.

As the second place winner, Rao will have the opportunity to read her essay aloud at the State Capitol Friday, March 4, and will receive the second place prize of $150.

According to the 13-year-old, her essay was about economic growth, community involvement and the arts.

"One of my favorite topics was about providing the community with artwork in public spaces because I personally enjoy expressing myself with art," Rao said. "I know many other artists would love to showcase their artwork and a public space is a great way for it to be viewed."

In addition, Rao said she loved her idea to provide job training to citizens, which would hopefully inspire them to become more involved in the community.

"Some of the trades were restoring old buildings, having landscapers and street crews and providing a homeless coordinator as well as a local farmers market that people could shop small from," she said.

It was announced earlier this week that Rao placed second in the competition.

"I feel very shocked and honored to have this award out of all the public, private and home schools in the eighth grade," Rao said.

According to her mother, Leah Allison, they moved to Shawnee last year after Leah met and got engaged to her husband and former Shawnee City Manger Chance Allison.

For about 12 years it was just the two of them as Rao's father Elijah John-Miles Rao was killed in action while deployed in Afghanistan in 2009.

Now residing in Shawnee, Rao has been able to learn about city government through her stepfather.

"I enjoy getting to see the behind the scenes of a lot of things in the town such as how buildings are restored, how streets and roadways work and most importantly the people within the community and how to help," Rao said.

She also feels it's important to be involved in the community and to learn about local government.

"I feel it is important to help fix problems, get to know people and get to know their desires for the community and attract business to my area," she said.

In addition to her community involvement, Rao enjoys music, drawing, attending youth group, dancing, ice skating, joking around, gaming and spending time with family.

While she has only been in Shawnee a short time, Rao said she loves the community.

"I feel like everyone knows each other and it feels warm and everyone feels like your friend," Rao said. "I enjoy my school, my teachers and getting to know small business owners by supporting them at their local business."

Her mother is proud of her and is hopeful her future is bright.

When she grows up, Rao said she hopes to attend college and become a fashion designer or detective.

Rao would like to thank her teachers, especially her advanced English teacher Mrs. DeShazer, who provided this opportunity for Rao and her peers.

"I am thankful for the Oklahoma Municipal League and the Mayors Council of Oklahoma for hosting a contest that got myself and other students thinking about their hometowns and the possibilities that can happen for every town in Oklahoma," Rao said.