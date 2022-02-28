2022 Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show set this week

This week, hundreds of students and their livestock will participate in the 2022 Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

Events are scheduled Tuesday through Friday, March 1-4.

The sheep, doe and wether goat shows will be Tuesday and Wednesday is the beef show. The swine show and Kiss the Pig Fundraiser are on Thursday.

The PCJLS Appreciation Reception, awards and scholarship presentation and Premium Auction will complete the week-long event on Friday.

