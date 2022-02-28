Calendar of events from Feb. 26

Please send items for the calendar to Elisabeth Slay, eslay@news-star.com and/or newsroom@news-star.com.

March 3

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, March 3 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 501 North Broadway.

March 4

Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee. Join us Friday, March 4 at 7:00 pm for a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free! Join us for your choice of movies: “War Horse”, set against the sweeping canvas of World War I, this deeply heartfelt story begins with the remarkable friendship between a horse named Joey and his young trainer Albert, “Prince Caspian”, the second in the “Chronicles of Narnia” movie collection. Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286.

March 9

The Tecumseh Cemetery will start spring clean-up on Thursday, March 10 at 8 a.m. All ground decorations will need to be picked up by Wednesday, March 9.

March 10

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, March 10 at University Baptist Church, 2515 North Kickapoo.

March 17

'The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at which will be co-hosted by United Presbyterian and First Christian Church, 1625 N. Broadway at noon Thursday, March 17. The co-hosted worship will be at First Christian Church.

March 24

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, March 24 at St. John Lutheran Church, 3610 N. Union.

March 31

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, March 31 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 302 E. Independence.

April 7

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, April 7 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, 632 N. Kickapoo.

April 15

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, April 15 at First Baptist Church, 227 N. Union.