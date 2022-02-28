COEDD to offer free caregiver training conference March 19 in Shawnee

Sometimes people must do extraordinary things, such as becoming a full-time caregiver for a loved one.

In an effort to answer questions and help those who take on that role, COEDD Area Agency on Aging is offering a free caregiver training conference Saturday, March 19 in Shawnee.

The event is being held to help better prepare those in the role as primary caregiver to a loved one.

Guest Speaker Erica Tatum with the Alzheimer's Association, Oklahoman Chapter, will provide information on caring for loved ones with memory loss. The event will include informative presentations, exhibitor booths and lunch will be provided.

The event will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19 in the Project Heart conference room, 830 W. Ford in Shawnee.

Anyone interested in attending the free conference or participating as a vendor can call Debra Case, 405-273-6410 ext. 130 for registration information.