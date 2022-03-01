Brandy Swinford named 2022 Teacher of the Year for Shawnee Public Schools

Shawnee Early Childhood Center educator Brandy Swinford was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year for Shawnee Public Schools during the district's annual banquet Monday night at the Shawnee High School Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

According to Swinford, she has been an educator for eight years and she's honored to be named this year's Teacher of the Year.

"I am speechless. I never thought that they would choose me. I'm just very thankful and speechless," Swinford said.

For Swinford, the best aspect of being a teacher is seeing her students walk in every day.

Swinford is pursuing a Master's Degree in administration and will officially start her program next week. She said she hopes to be a principal one day.

According to SPS Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, Swinford and seven other nominees were selected as the district's Teacher of the Year finalists at each of their individual school sites throughout the district.

Pennington said the remaining Teacher of the Year finalists included Kacie Hair from Horace Mann Elementary School, Thresa Swadley from Jefferson Elementary School, Trina Waller from Sequoyah Elementary School, Chandra Swisher from Will Rogers Elementary School, Kayla Hutcheson from Shawnee Middle School, Dacia Jordan from Shawnee High School and Sara Branson from Jim Thorpe Academy.

