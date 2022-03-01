Shawnee FFA chapter adapts during National FFA Week, looks forward to future events

The Shawnee Future Farmers of America Chapter partially celebrated National FFA Week last week but had to cancel several events due to the winter storm.

According to Chase Ferguson, Shawnee Middle School Agricultural teacher and FFA Advisor, the group was able to serve coffee to the SMS staff and introduce the FFA officer team to the eighth grade students.

In addition, Ferguson said another agricultural educator spoke with SMS seventh graders and encouraged them to continue taking agricultural classes when they become eighth graders.

"This was my first FFA week at Shawnee Public Schools and my second FFA week total in my career," Ferguson said. "Our students got together last month to plan our events and were excited about them."

He said he enjoyed talking with students about the benefits of joining FFA.

"Our chapter Vice President and myself got to attend the Legislative and VIP banquet at the Petroleum Club in the BancFirst Tower in downtown Oklahoma City on Monday," he said.

Ferguson explained since 1948 chapters across the country have celebrated National FFA Week which was started by the National FFA Board of Directors.

"We celebrate National FFA week in order to promote (and) to raise awareness about the National FFA Organization's role in developing future leaders and the importance of agricultural education at the local, state and national level," he said.

While he enjoyed the first few days of National FFA Week, Ferguson said all events from Wednesday to Friday were canceled due to the weather.

He explained plans are being made to reschedule these events.

While those events were canceled, Ferguson said Shawnee FFA is looking forward to future events including the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock show March 1-4.

"We have students exhibiting beef, goats and swine," Ferguson said. "The following week our students will be showing beef and swine at the 2022 Oklahoma Youth Expo in Oklahoma City."

The chapter will also have its game and event nights for the rest of the year.

"Our chapter will be attending the 2022 Oklahoma State FFA Convention at the beginning of May," he said. "The convention will be held in Tulsa for the first time ever."

In addition, the Shawnee FFA Chapter Banquet will be May 6 at the Shawnee High School Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

