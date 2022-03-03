Area residents feel pinch at the pump

Average gasoline prices jumped nearly 8 cents this past week in Oklahoma — and are almost 80 cents higher than one year ago — prompting many Shawnee area residents to feel the pinch in their pocketbooks as everything seems to be going up in price.

Average gasoline prices for the area are at $3.24 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's latest survey of 2,294 stations in the state. Prices in Oklahoma are 26.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 77.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Several readers, through the News-Star's Facebook page, shared their thoughts on the current gas prices and the impact.

“A month ago I paid $35.00 to fill my van up...now paying $50.00,” said Lorrie Harris. “It's crazy. Quit buying our oil overseas.”

Jeanny Allensworth said the current situation impacts seniors on a fixed income.

“Usually if gas goes up, you cut a little” on groceries until gas goes down, she said. “But with everything so extremely high you can’t cut enough.”

Harmony McCray planned ahead for rising prices and the current scenario that is unfolding.

“We filled up everything we could before the prices went up and stocked up on extra groceries knowing that this would happen,” said McCray. “Always be prepared!”

Colin Gentry said, "Fuel prices are hurting us badly, not to mention the inflation on everything else."

And Corey Miller is feeling the pinch of both gas and grocery costs.

“Well between fuel to get to work and buying groceries at the store, my family is pretty much broke,” Miller said. “This last week I went to the store to buy only the ingredients for chili and it cost $50.52.”

While many factors are involved with current gas prices, Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, expects “little to no relief" at the pump anytime soon.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world's second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows. That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future," DeHaan said.

"In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we're also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It's simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon," he added.

That means motorists will need to budget more for fuel.

“I calculated $20.00 more a week for 2 retirees… and not to mention about 20 more minutes looking for a better price or just never minding it all together, “ Lisa Claytor said.

"It truly sucks that we are having to pay more for gas and food; most of us can’t even make ends meet. But the war in Ukraine kinda takes precedent over my feelings," commented Amber Lynn Critchfield. "I'd rather pay the prices than have to deal with the aftermath of war.

Janet Jones Keever said she paid about $30 last month to fill up her car and now it costs about $42.

“It's crazy. No reason for gas or groceries to be so high. Rich get richer, poor get poorer.”

In the latest survey, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $2.85 per gallon while the the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.04 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average show gas prices now are in the same range they were eight to 10 years ago, as reported by GasBuddy:

February 28, 2021: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

February 28, 2020: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

February 28, 2019: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

February 28, 2018: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

February 28, 2017: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

February 28, 2016: $1.61/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

February 28, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

February 28, 2014: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

February 28, 2013: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

February 28, 2012: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.