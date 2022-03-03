Local news briefs: Senior fraud webinar, free summer camp registration

Special to the News-Star

Oklahoma Insurance Department to host annual Senior Fraud Webinar Series beginning March 23

The Oklahoma Insurance Department’s (OID) Medicare Assistance Program (MAP) is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Securities, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, the Oklahoma Banker’s Association, AARP Oklahoma and the National Insurance Crime Bureau to host its Annual Senior Fraud Webinar Series. The webinar series will be held every Wednesday starting March 23 through May 4. Sessions start at 10 a.m. CST and each one is scheduled to cover different fraud topics including Medicare and healthcare fraud, relationship scams, cyber scams, investment fraud, banking fraud and securities fraud.

The 2022 Senior Fraud Webinar Series will educate Oklahomans on the latest white-collar crimes and provide tips to protect themselves from scams targeting seniors. This virtual event will consist of seven educational webinars led by speakers with diverse areas of expertise such as state agency directors, Medicare professionals and individuals from the fraud prevention fields.

“Each year, scammers come up with new ways to steal personal information and money from consumers. These scams are becoming more and more prevalent, especially for senior citizens,” Director of the MAP division Ray Walker said. “This is a great opportunity to learn how to identify these new scams, how to avoid becoming a victim and what to do if you think you may have become a victim.”

To register, visit www.oid.ok.gov/SeniorFraud. Follow OID on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter to stay informed about the event.

If you have questions about other insurance issues, please contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit our website at www.oid.ok.gov.

***

Oklahoma middle, high school students can register for free Summer STEM Camp at Northwestern

Oklahoma students entering grades 8-12 in fall 2022 are welcome to register to attend a free summer STEM camp at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Alva. Registration for “Exploring Renewable Energy: A Summer STEM Camp” is now open and will close on April 1.

Middle school students currently in the seventh and eighth grades at their school will attend camp May 30-June 2. Check-in for campers will be from 7-8 p.m. on May 30 with check out at 11 a.m. on June 2.

Current freshmen, sophomores and juniors in high school will attend camp June 2-4. Check-in for the high school students is June 2 from 1-2 p.m. with check out at 4 p.m. on June 4.

Students will stay in university housing and eat several meals in Coronado Cafeteria. Specific dormitory information will be provided closer to the date of the camp.

Registration forms for middle and high school campers may be found at www.nwosu.edu/stem-summer-camp.

This camp is funded by a grant from the Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education. Joining Northwestern as hosts of the camp are High Plains Technology Center of Woodward and NextEra Energy, the largest producer of wind and solar power in the nation.

“This is a great educational opportunity for middle school and high school students,” Dr. Tim Maharry, professor of mathematics and chair of the department of mathematics and computer science, said. “During the camp, students will learn about power generation and power storage related to both wind and solar energy. Students will participate in hands-on activities with professionals in higher education as well as experts in the field of renewable energy. The camp will also include several interesting and educational field trips.”

Students will get an inside view of an operating nacelle, experience with simulators and a climbing tower, as well as see an operational wind turbine. Students will learn about the generation and use of electricity as well as an introduction to electronics and robotics. Students also will have hands-on experiences with the Microgrid Trainer, a portable training device that includes power generation, micro-inverter, storage and renewable energy technology.

Students will also build and assemble a wind turbine and learn about solar power.

For more information about the camp, contact Maharry at tjmaharry@nwosu.edu or (580) 327-8583.