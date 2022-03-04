LOCAL

3 Things to Do This Weekend: March 4-6

Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star
Karla Kelly, Rebecca Fry and Jill Fry choose a photo of a departed family member for use at the funeral in this scene from Shawnee Little Theatre's "August Osage County". Directed by Scott Bartley, the play was written by Tulsa native Tracy Letts. The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning drama continues at SLT through March 5. Tickets are available online at shawneelittletheatre.com, or at the box office at 405-275-2805 from 6-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The play contains strong adult language and situations.

Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church will be Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee.  Join us for your choice of movies: “War Horse”, set against the sweeping canvas of World War I, this deeply heartfelt story begins with the remarkable friendship between a horse named Joey and his young trainer Albert, “Prince Caspian”, and the second is the “Chronicles of Narnia” movie collection.  Everyone is invited!  For more information, call 405-273-6286.

The St. Benedict Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry will be Friday evening, March 4 in The Benedict Center, 632 N. Kickapoo from 5-7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for St. Benedict Youth & Knights of Columbus.

