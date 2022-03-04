3 Things to Do This Weekend: March 4-6

Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church will be Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee. Join us for your choice of movies: “War Horse”, set against the sweeping canvas of World War I, this deeply heartfelt story begins with the remarkable friendship between a horse named Joey and his young trainer Albert, “Prince Caspian”, and the second is the “Chronicles of Narnia” movie collection. Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286.

The St. Benedict Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry will be Friday evening, March 4 in The Benedict Center, 632 N. Kickapoo from 5-7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for St. Benedict Youth & Knights of Columbus.

Check out August: Osage County at Shawnee Little Theatre on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5. Tickets are available online at shawneelittletheatre.com, or at the box office at 405-275-2805 from 6-7 p.m. The play contains strong adult language and situations.