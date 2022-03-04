Calendar of events from March 4

The Shawnee News-Star

Please send items for the calendar to Elisabeth Slay, eslay@news-star.com and/or newsroom@news-star.com.

March 4

Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee. Join us Friday, March 4 at 7:00 pm for a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free! Join us for your choice of movies: “War Horse”, set against the sweeping canvas of World War I, this deeply heartfelt story begins with the remarkable friendship between a horse named Joey and his young trainer Albert, “Prince Caspian”, the second in the “Chronicles of Narnia” movie collection. Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286.

The St. Benedict Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry will be March 4 in The Benedict Center, 632 N. Kickapoo from 5-7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for St. Benedict Youth & Knights of Columbus.

March 5

All Fairview Cemetery Lot Owners need to have all of their holiday flowers and grave decorations removed before Monday, March 7.

March 9

The Tecumseh Cemetery will start spring clean-up on Thursday, March 10 at 8 a.m. All ground decorations will need to be picked up by Wednesday, March 9.

March 10

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, March 10 at University Baptist Church, 2515 North Kickapoo.

March 11

The St. Benedict Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry will be March 11 in The Benedict Center, 632 N. Kickapoo from 5-7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for St. Benedict Youth & Knights of Columbus.

March 17

'The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at which will be co-hosted by United Presbyterian and First Christian Church, 1625 N. Broadway at noon Thursday, March 17. The co-hosted worship will be at First Christian Church.

The Third Thursday Poetry Reading will feature Alan Berecka, a professor of learning resources at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas, whose most recent collection of poetry is "With Our Baggage." His poems have appeared in a number of publications and, as a reader, he is known for his irreverent humor. Berecka will read at 7 pm in the Lunch Box, followed by an open-mike session during which others can read their poems. The Lunch Box will open at 6 pm for those who want to order a meal.

March 18

The St. Benedict Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry will be March 18 in The Benedict Center, 632 N. Kickapoo from 5-7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for St. Benedict Youth & Knights of Columbus.

The Arts @317 will host its own Block pARTy on Friday, March 18, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The featured artist is Norma Pettitt who will be showing her oil paintings. She will be available to visit with guests about her work.

March 24

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, March 24 at St. John Lutheran Church, 3610 N. Union.

March 25

The St. Benedict Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry will be March 25 in The Benedict Center, 632 N. Kickapoo from 5-7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for St. Benedict Youth & Knights of Columbus.

March 31

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, March 31 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 302 E. Independence.

April 1

The St. Benedict Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry will be April 1 in The Benedict Center, 632 N. Kickapoo from 5-7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for St. Benedict Youth & Knights of Columbus.

April 7

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, April 7 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, 632 N. Kickapoo.

April 15

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, April 15 at First Baptist Church, 227 N. Union.

The Third Thursday Poetry Reading will feature OBU Professor Brent Newsom whose collection, "Love's Labors," was a finalist for the Oklahoma Book Award in 2015. He has also published fiction in journals and was the librettist for an opera presented at OBU in 2017. Newsom will read at 7 p.m. in the Lunch Box, followed by an open-mike session during which others can read their poems. The Lunch Box will open at 6 pm for those who want to order a meal.