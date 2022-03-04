Randy Gilbert 'kisses the pig' in United Way of Pottawatomie County fundraiser

Randy Gilbert of Gilbert and Sons Trucking in Tecumseh kissed Stitch the Pig for the second annual United Way of Pottawatomie County "Kiss the Pig" fundraiser Thursday at the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show.

Gilbert explained this was his first time kissing a pig, but he was happy to do it for a wonderful cause.

"Stitch was very nice. It was a little unusual but it was fun and it was good and it certainly serves a good purpose for Pottawatomie County United Way," Gilbert said.

According to Sandy Vanderburg, executive director of United Way, Gilbert was one of six community leaders selected to partake in the fundraiser.

"We raised almost $800 and it goes towards our total campaign goal for 2022, which is later on allocated to our 21 non-profit partner agencies," Vanderburg said.

Along with Gilbert, the other five participating included Danny Sterling from the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer, Robert Davenport from Oklahoma Baptist University, Rachael Melot of Shawnee Forward and Julie McCormick from Gordon Cooper Technology Center.

Last week communities across the county were encouraged to donate a dollar to the fundraiser, with each dollar counting as a vote for one of the six community leaders.

Vanderburg said Gilbert received about 350 votes out of around 800.

Before Gilbert kissed Stitch, various Future Farmers of America and 4-H students from across the county competed in the Swine Show at the Junior Livestock Show and the fundraiser took place at the conclusion of the Swine Show.

Results from the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show will be the March 5-6 Weekender edition.