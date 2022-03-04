Pottawatomie, Seminole county school districts and teachers receive DonorsChoose funding

Various schools across Pottawatomie County, Seminole County and the state have received funding from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the DonorsChoose Program.

According to Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. April Grace, several teachers from Shawnee received funding.

"We are thankful to the Oklahoma State Department of Education and DonorsChoose for providing grants to 63 of our Shawnee teachers," Grace said. "The more than $57,000 in funds these grants provide will help our teachers create new innovative learning experiences for our students."

According to Sequoyah Elementary School educator Lydia Hodges, she received funding for her "Science and Social Skills with Snap Circuits," project.

"I was so excited when I found out my project had been funded. I've been wanting to use Snap Circuits to teach my students about energy and electricity for a while, but it was too expensive to purchase the sets on my own," Hodges said.

She explained when she heard about the opportunity to have a project funded for up to $800, she knew she had to apply.

"I asked for several different sets of Snap Circuits that can be used in all three of our fourth grade classes," Hodges said. "Snap Circuits are sets of a variety of pieces that can be snapped together to create different circuits."

Hodges said some pieces light up, others make sounds and some pieces spin or move.

"Each set has multiple circuits that can be built using the different pieces and they each come with an instruction manual to show how to build each circuit," she said.

The educator hopes her project will help make learning more fun for her students and will help them improve their small group social skills.

"Our students need more experiences where they have to work together to follow instructions and overcome a challenge, and they will get to practice these skills while building circuits in small groups," she said.

Hodges is thankful for the funding.

"I also want to thank Shauna and Keith, Bill and Dawn and Melisa for also generously pitching in to help fund my project," she said. "I really appreciate each donation and all the support I've received. I know my students appreciate these donations as well."

In addition to Shawnee, Bethel Public Schools also received DonorsChoose funding, with the BPS website showing 35 teachers were funded in February.

These educators will receive a total of $32,095 of classroom materials which are on the way to the district.

According to a press release from Seminole Public Schools, 44 teachers there also received funding for various projects which will help improve the learning and teaching environments.

In total, the Seminole district received $39,414 from the DonorsChoose Program.

According to Seminole Superintendent Bob Gragg, various projects are already underway thanks to the funding which already paid for various teaching supplies, STEAM activities, flexible seating and more.

Gragg explained approximately 40 percent of Seminole classroom teachers were successful in being funded for projects.

He feels this will help bring back joy to learning and teaching.

"It's great. It's like having an extra budget. It's a bonus and we signed an agreement to continue with DonorsChoose going forward," Gragg said.

Lacy Davis, Seminole virtual elementary educator, said DonorsChoose is a great program that enables teachers to receive materials and other objects they need for their classrooms and aren't able to easily obtain on their own.

Gragg said the district is excited to begin all of its projects and to continue its growth in the new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I appreciate the resilience of the community, educators and students toward all the issues with COVID-19," Gragg said.

For more information, go to https://www.donorschoose.org.