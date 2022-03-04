LOCAL

Showing cattle: Students participate in the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show

The Shawnee News-Star
Colter Phelps from Tecumseh 4-H participates in the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show on Wednesday.
Jack Jett of Asher 4-H participates in the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show Wednesday.
Kimberly Holland of Tecumseh FFA shows at the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show Wednesday.
Payton Hasbell of Dale 4-H is pictured at the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show.
Taylor Marrs of Tecumseh FFA shows Wednesday at the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show.

This week, hundreds of area students are participating in the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show at the Expo Center in Shawnee.

The sheep, doe and wether goat shows were held Tuesday and the cattle show was Wednesday. The swine show and Kiss the Pig fundraiser were both on Thursday.

The PCJLS Appreciation Reception, awards and scholarship presentation and Premium Auction completes the week of events on Friday.

Watch for updates.