Goat show results from the 2022 Pott. County Junior Livestock Show

Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show

Goat show results:

Paige Smith from McLoud FFA shows Tuesday the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show.

Doe Goats

Div 1

Class 1

Placing Exhibitor Chapter

1 Allie Brown Asher FFA

2 Kylie Elmore Shawnee FFA

3 Hannah Denney Macomb FFA

Class 2

Placing Exhibitor Chapter

1 Conner Thompson Asher FFA

2 Makenzie Benge Tecumseh FFA

3 Meagan Jones NRC FFA

Div 1 Champion Conner Thompson, Asher FFA

Res Div 1 Champion Makenzie Benge, Tecumseh FFA

Div 2

Class 3

Placing Exhibitor Chapter

1 Kinley Anthony Bethel

2 Josey Milburn Asher 4H

3 Josey Milburn Asher 4H

4 Allie Brown Asher FFA

Class 4

Placing Exhibitor Chapter

1 MacKenzie Thompson Asher FFA

2 Makenzie Benge Tecumseh FFA

3 Brenna Beauchamp Macomb FFA

4 Raygan Kuhlman Asher FFA

5 Raygan Kuhlman Asher FFA

6 Kylie Elmore Shawnee FFA

Div 2 Champion MacKenzie Thompson, Asher 4H

Res Div 2 Champion Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4H

Div 3

Class 5

Placing Exhibitor Chapter

1 Joey Milburn Asher 4H

2 Berklee Gossen NRC 4H

3 Drake McMillan NRC 4H

Div 3 Champion Josey Milburn, Asher 4H

Res Div 3 Champion Berklee Gossen, NRC 4H

Wether Goat

Class 1

Placing ExhibitorLastName (1) Chapter

1 Conner Thompson Asher FFA

2 Kurstin Kuhlman Asher FFA

3 Brenna Beauchamp Macomb FFA

Div 1 Champion Conner Thompson, Asher FFA

Div 1 Res Champion Kurstin Kuhlman, Asher FFA

Class 2

Placing ExhibitorLastName (1) Chapter

1 Jaxon Thompson Asher 4H

2 Conner Anthony Bethel FFA

3 Kurstin Kuhlman Asher FFA

Div 2 Champion Jaxon Thompson, Asher 4H

Div 2 Res Champion Conner Anthony, Bethel FFA

Grand Champion Wether Goat Conner Thompson, Asher FFA

Res Grand Ch Wether Goat Jaxon Thompson, Asher 4H

Bronze Medallion Wether Goat Kurstin Kuhlman, Asher FFA

Grand Champion Doe Goat Makensie Thompson, Asher 4H

Res Grand Ch Doe Goat Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4H

Bronze Medallion Doe Goat Conner Thompson, Asher 4H

Sr Goat Showman Berklee Gossen, NRC FFA

Int Goat Showman Makensie Thompson, Asher 4H

Jr Goat Showman Makenzie Benge, Tecumseh 4H