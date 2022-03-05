Goat show results from the 2022 Pott. County Junior Livestock Show
Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show
Goat show results:
Doe Goats
Div 1
Class 1
Placing Exhibitor Chapter
1 Allie Brown Asher FFA
2 Kylie Elmore Shawnee FFA
3 Hannah Denney Macomb FFA
Class 2
Placing Exhibitor Chapter
1 Conner Thompson Asher FFA
2 Makenzie Benge Tecumseh FFA
3 Meagan Jones NRC FFA
Div 1 Champion Conner Thompson, Asher FFA
Res Div 1 Champion Makenzie Benge, Tecumseh FFA
Div 2
Class 3
Placing Exhibitor Chapter
1 Kinley Anthony Bethel
2 Josey Milburn Asher 4H
3 Josey Milburn Asher 4H
4 Allie Brown Asher FFA
Class 4
Placing Exhibitor Chapter
1 MacKenzie Thompson Asher FFA
2 Makenzie Benge Tecumseh FFA
3 Brenna Beauchamp Macomb FFA
4 Raygan Kuhlman Asher FFA
5 Raygan Kuhlman Asher FFA
6 Kylie Elmore Shawnee FFA
Div 2 Champion MacKenzie Thompson, Asher 4H
Res Div 2 Champion Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4H
Div 3
Class 5
Placing Exhibitor Chapter
1 Joey Milburn Asher 4H
2 Berklee Gossen NRC 4H
3 Drake McMillan NRC 4H
Div 3 Champion Josey Milburn, Asher 4H
Res Div 3 Champion Berklee Gossen, NRC 4H
Wether Goat
Class 1
Placing ExhibitorLastName (1) Chapter
1 Conner Thompson Asher FFA
2 Kurstin Kuhlman Asher FFA
3 Brenna Beauchamp Macomb FFA
Div 1 Champion Conner Thompson, Asher FFA
Div 1 Res Champion Kurstin Kuhlman, Asher FFA
Class 2
Placing ExhibitorLastName (1) Chapter
1 Jaxon Thompson Asher 4H
2 Conner Anthony Bethel FFA
3 Kurstin Kuhlman Asher FFA
Div 2 Champion Jaxon Thompson, Asher 4H
Div 2 Res Champion Conner Anthony, Bethel FFA
Grand Champion Wether Goat Conner Thompson, Asher FFA
Res Grand Ch Wether Goat Jaxon Thompson, Asher 4H
Bronze Medallion Wether Goat Kurstin Kuhlman, Asher FFA
Grand Champion Doe Goat Makensie Thompson, Asher 4H
Res Grand Ch Doe Goat Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4H
Bronze Medallion Doe Goat Conner Thompson, Asher 4H
Sr Goat Showman Berklee Gossen, NRC FFA
Int Goat Showman Makensie Thompson, Asher 4H
Jr Goat Showman Makenzie Benge, Tecumseh 4H