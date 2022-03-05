Sheep results from the 2022 Pott. County Junior Livestock Show
Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show Sheep results
Division 1 White Face Crosses
Class 1
Placing / Exhibitor /Last Name / Club-Chapter
1 Cooper Kline NRC FFA
2 Addyson Troxel NRC FFA
3 Poppy Robinson Dale FFA
4 Paige Smith McLoud FFA
5 Cora Bender Dale FFA
6 Cord Bender Dale FFA
Div 1 Champion Cooper Kline, NRC FFA
Div 1 Res Champion Addyson Troxel, NRC FFA
Division 2
Class 1
Placing Exhibitor Last Name Club/Chapter
1 Cooper Kline NRC FFA
2 Cora Bender Dale FFA
3 Cord Bender Dale FFA
Class 2
Placing Exhibitor Last Name Club/Chapter
1 Pake Rodgers Tecumseh 4H
2 Grason Sanders Tecumseh FFA
3 Rylee Galemore NRC FFA
4 Rylee Galemore NRC FFA
5 Laney Sanders Tecumseh FFA
6 River Norton NRC FFA
Class 3
Placing Exhibitor Last Name Club/Chapter
1 Katelyn Fleming Tecumseh FFA
2 Michael Pritchard McLoud 4H
3 Jacee Townsend Tecumseh 4H
4 Maci Flowers Tecumseh FFA
5 Hardy Robinson Dale FFA
9 Emma Foster Tecumseh FFA
Class 4
Placing Exhibitor Last Name Club/Chapter
1 KJ Anthony Bethel FFA
2 Gracie Little McLoud 4H
3 Madisyn Morgan McLoud FFA
4 Chloe Little McLoud 4H
5 Chloe Little McLoud 4H
6 Maddilynn Trout Macomb FFA
7 Easton Flowers Tecumseh FFA
8 Cooper Kline NRC FFA
9 Hailey Gomez McLoud FFA
Div 2 Champion KJ Anthony, Bethel FFA
Div 2 Res Champion Katelyn Fleming, Tecumseh FFA
Division 3
Class 5
Placing Exhibitor Last Name Club/Chapter
1 Ruben Velasquez Bethel
2 Berklee Gossen NRC FFA
3 Michael Pritchard McLoud 4H
4 Katelyn Fleming Tecumseh FFA
5 Hardy Robinson Dale FFA
6 Cord Bender Dale FFA
7 Jacee Townsend Tecumseh 4H
8 Madisyn Morgan McLoud FFA
9 Gracie Little McLoud 4H
10 Colleen Williams Dale 4H
Class 6
Placing Exhibitor Last Name Club/Chapter
1 Kreighton Rodgers Tecumseh 4H
2 Michael Pritchard McLoud 4H
3 Paige Smith McLoud FFA
4 Tucker Kluding Dale FFA
5 River Norton NRC FFA
Class 7
Placing Exhibitor Last Name Club/Chapter
1 Berklee Gossen NRC FFA
2 Poppy Robinson Dale FFA
3 Poppy Robinson Dale 4-H
Div 3 Champion Kreighton Rodgers, Tecumseh 4H
Div 3 Res Champion Michael Pritchard, McLoud 4H
Grand Champion Lamb Kreighton Rodgers, Tecumseh 4H
Reserve Grand Champion Lamb Michael Pritchard, McLoud 4H
Bronze Medallion Lamb KJ Anthony, Bethel FFA
Lamb Sr Showmanship Katelyn Fleming, Tecumseh FFA
Lamb Intermediate Showmanship Poppy Robinson, Dale FFA
Lamb Jr Showmanship KJ Anthony, Bethel FFA