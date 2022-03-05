LOCAL

Sheep results from the 2022 Pott. County Junior Livestock Show

The Shawnee News-Star

Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show Sheep results

Kreighton Rodgers from Tecumseh 4-H shows at the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show Tuesday.

Division 1 White Face Crosses

Class 1

Placing / Exhibitor /Last Name / Club-Chapter

1 Cooper Kline NRC FFA

2 Addyson Troxel NRC FFA

3 Poppy Robinson Dale FFA

4 Paige Smith McLoud FFA

5 Cora Bender Dale FFA

6 Cord Bender Dale FFA

Div 1 Champion Cooper Kline, NRC FFA

Div 1 Res Champion Addyson Troxel, NRC FFA

Division 2

Class 1

Placing Exhibitor Last Name Club/Chapter

1 Cooper Kline NRC FFA

2 Cora Bender Dale FFA

3 Cord Bender Dale FFA

Class 2

Placing Exhibitor Last Name Club/Chapter

1 Pake Rodgers Tecumseh 4H

2 Grason Sanders Tecumseh FFA

3 Rylee Galemore NRC FFA

4 Rylee Galemore NRC FFA

5 Laney Sanders Tecumseh FFA

6 River Norton NRC FFA

Class 3

Placing Exhibitor Last Name Club/Chapter

1 Katelyn Fleming Tecumseh FFA

2 Michael Pritchard McLoud 4H

3 Jacee Townsend Tecumseh 4H

4 Maci Flowers Tecumseh FFA

5 Hardy Robinson Dale FFA

9 Emma Foster Tecumseh FFA

Class 4

Placing Exhibitor Last Name Club/Chapter

1 KJ Anthony Bethel FFA

2 Gracie Little McLoud 4H

3 Madisyn Morgan McLoud FFA

4 Chloe Little McLoud 4H

5 Chloe Little McLoud 4H

6 Maddilynn Trout Macomb FFA

7 Easton Flowers Tecumseh FFA

8 Cooper Kline NRC FFA

9 Hailey Gomez McLoud FFA

Div 2 Champion KJ Anthony, Bethel FFA

Div 2 Res Champion Katelyn Fleming, Tecumseh FFA

Division 3

Class 5

Placing Exhibitor Last Name Club/Chapter

1 Ruben Velasquez Bethel

2 Berklee Gossen NRC FFA

3 Michael Pritchard McLoud 4H

4 Katelyn Fleming Tecumseh FFA

5 Hardy Robinson Dale FFA

6 Cord Bender Dale FFA

7 Jacee Townsend Tecumseh 4H

8 Madisyn Morgan McLoud FFA

9 Gracie Little McLoud 4H

10 Colleen Williams Dale 4H

Class 6

Placing Exhibitor Last Name Club/Chapter

1 Kreighton Rodgers Tecumseh 4H

2 Michael Pritchard McLoud 4H

3 Paige Smith McLoud FFA

4 Tucker Kluding Dale FFA

5 River Norton NRC FFA

Class 7

Placing Exhibitor Last Name Club/Chapter

1 Berklee Gossen NRC FFA

2 Poppy Robinson Dale FFA

3 Poppy Robinson Dale 4-H

Div 3 Champion Kreighton Rodgers, Tecumseh 4H

Div 3 Res Champion Michael Pritchard, McLoud 4H

Grand Champion Lamb Kreighton Rodgers, Tecumseh 4H

Reserve Grand Champion Lamb Michael Pritchard, McLoud 4H

Bronze Medallion Lamb KJ Anthony, Bethel FFA

Lamb Sr Showmanship Katelyn Fleming, Tecumseh FFA

Lamb Intermediate Showmanship Poppy Robinson, Dale FFA

Lamb Jr Showmanship KJ Anthony, Bethel FFA