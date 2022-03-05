LOCAL

Find out which swine shined at Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show

The Shawnee News-Star
Various FFA and 4-H students participated in the 2022 Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show.

Exhibitor / FFA Chapter or 4HClub / Placing

DARK AOB

Class 1

Hannah Hudson Tecumseh FFA 1

Kylee Jim McLoud FFA 2

Corbin Endecott Mcloud 4-H 3

Tyler Denney Macomb FFA 4

Hannah Denney Macomb FFA 5

Class 2

Hailee Townsend Tecumseh 4-H 1

Makenzie Benge Tecumseh 4-H 2

Maci Peacock Tecumseh 4-H 3

Nate Stephenson Bethel FFA 4

Macey Jordan Bethel 4-H 5

Aleciea Bienhoff North Rock Creek FFA 6

Zachary Politte McLoud 7

Class 3

Jack Tibbs Bethel 4-H 1

Jaydi Peacock Tecumseh 4-H 2

Payton Schovanec Tecumseh 4-H 3

Lily Privett Macomb FFA 4

Michael Prtichard McLoud 4-H 5

Kayse Hidgdon Mcloud 4-H 6

Class 4

Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H 1

Austyn Wood McLoud FFA 2

Finley Wilson McLoud 4-H 3

Kase Littrell Tecumseh 4-H 4

Karleigh Wood McLoud 4-H 5

Wil Lewis McLoud 4-H 6

Class 5

Paisley Harlin Tecumseh FFA 1

Aubree Peacock Tecumseh FFA 2

Kadyn McCleary Bethel FFA 3

Zane Parsons Bethel FFA 4

Breed Champion Dark AOB: Preston Haines, Tecumseh 4-H

Res Breed Champion Dark AOB: Paisley Harlin, Tecumseh FFA

LIGHT AOB

Class 1

Lily Privett Macomb FFA 1

Class 2

Cooper Kline North Rock Creek FFA 1

Easton Flowers Tecumseh FFA 2

Class 3

Marli Williams Tecumseh FFA 1

Brody Streber McLoud 4-H 2

Breed Champion Light AOB: Cooper Kline, North Rock Creek FFA

Res Breed Champion Light AOB: Marli Williams, Tecumseh FFA

DUROC

Class 1

Cooper Kline North Rock Creek FFA 1

Harley Harbison Asher 4-H 2

Hannah Hudson Tecumseh FFA 3

Class 2

Kenda Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 1

Austyn Wood McLoud FFA 2

Kacin Bass North Rock Creek FFA 3

Paige Smith McLoud FFA 4

Lane Steward Tecumseh FFA 5

MJ Nicely Macomb FFA 6

Class 3

Kylee Jim McLoud FFA 1

Kassidy Streber Mcloud 4-H 2

Chloe Little McLoud 4-H 3

Kayse Higdon Mcloud 4-H 4

Breed Champion Duroc: Cooper Kline, North Rock Creek FFA

Res Breed Champion Duroc: Kenda Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H

HAMPSHIRE

Class 1

Easton Flowers Tecumseh FFA 1

Paisley Harlin Tecumseh 4-H 2

Harley Harbison Asher 4-H 3

Hailee Townsend Tecumseh 4H 4

Gage Brown McLoud FFA 5

Camron Weatherford Asher 4-H 6

Bailynn Keating Mcloud 4-H 7

Class 2

Channing Goodson Tecumseh 4-H 1

Gracie Little McLoud FFA 2

David Lawrence Tecumseh FFA 3

Maci Flowers Tecumseh FFA 4

Zane Parsons Bethel FFA 5

Sara Teague Wanette 4-H 6

Bridget Bailey McLoud FFA 7

Jaxon Kuhn Tecumseh FFA 8

Brett Cross Macomb FFA 9

Class 3

Blake Countess Tecumseh 4-H 1

Kassidy Streber Mcloud 4-H 2

Channing Goodson Tecumseh 4-H 3

Jack Tibbs Bethel 4-H 4

Jacee Townsend Tecumseh 4-H 5

Class 4

MJ Nicely Macomb FFA 1

Karleigh Wood McLoud 4-H 2

Cooper Laughlin Tecumseh 4-H 3

Kinley Stephens Tecumseh 4-H 4

Class 5

Brody Streber Mcloud 4-H 1

Makenzie Benge Tecumseh 4-H 2

Nate Stephenson Bethel FFA 3

Gracie Little McLoud FFA 4

Maci Peacock Tecumseh 4-H 5

Sara Teague Wanette 4-H 6

Madison Bickel Mcloud 4-H 7

Class 6

Kensley Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 1

Breed Champion Hamp: Channing Goodson, Tecumseh 4-H

Res Breed Champion Hamp: Brody Streber, McLoud 4-H

YORKSHIRE

Class 1

Tyler Denney Macomb FFA 1

Class 2

Michael Pritchard McLoud 4-H 1

Class 3

Chloe Little McLoud 4-H 1

Breed Champion York: Chloe Little, McLoud 4-H

Res Breed Champion York: Michael Pritchard, McLoud 4-H

CROSSBRED

Class 1

Hailee Townsend Tecumseh 4-H 1

Finley Wilson McLoud 4-H 2

Whitlee Davis Tecumseh FFA 3

Jack Tibbs Bethel 4-H 4

Hannah Hudson Tecumseh FFA 5

Harley Harbison Asher 4-H 6

Shawn Hill Tecumseh FFA 7

Angellyna Shuffield McLoud FFA 8

Brett Cross Macomb FFA 9

Class 2

Kadyn McCleary Bethel FFA 1

Emma Rodgers Tecumseh 4-H 2

Xander Risinger Tecumseh FFA 3

Zane Parsons Bethel FFA 4

Carter Hadsall Tecumseh FFA 5

Jaxon Kuhn Tecumseh FFA 6

Aleciea Bienhoff North Rock Creek FFA 7

Gage Brown McLoud FFA 8

Class 3

Gus Goodson Tecumseh 4-H 1

Kassidy Streber Mcloud 4-H 2

Blake Countess Tecumseh 4-H 3

Paige Smith McLoud FFA 4

Kylee Jim McLoud FFA 5

Lane Laughlin Tecumseh 4-H 6

Karleigh Wood McLoud 4-H 7

Macey Jordan Bethel 4-H 8

Gunner Colwell McLoud FFA 9

Class 4

Marli Williams Tecumseh FFA 1

Austyn Wood McLoud FFA 2

Paisley Harlin Tecumseh 4-H 3

Cooper Kline North Rock Creek FFA 4

Kambri Peacock Tecumseh 4H 5

Angellyna Shuffield Mcloud FFA 6

Cowen West Mcloud FFA 7

McKenzie Brummett Macomb FFA 8

Class 5

Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H 1

Kenda Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 2

Nate Stephenson Bethel FFA 3

Brody Streber McLoud 4-H 4

Camron Weatherford Asher 4-H 5

Madison Bickel Mcloud 4-H 6

Austin Rymer Mcloud FFA 7

Morgan Barron Mcloud FFA 8

Adalynn Lewis Mcloud 4-H 9

Class 6

Channing Goodson Tecumseh 4-H 1

Kensley Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 2

Lane Steward Tecumseh FFA 3

Kensley Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 4

McKenzie Brummett Macomb FFA 5

Finley Wilson McLoud 4-H 6

Payton Schovanec Tecumseh 4-H 7

Ray Wilson Tecumseh FFA 8

Macy Nelson Shawnee FFA 9

Class 7

Chloe Little McLoud 4-H 1

Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H 2

Camron Weatherford Asher 4-H 3

Addison Arnold Tecumseh 4H 4

Bryson Gregg Asher FFA 5

Kady Hill Tecumseh 6

Bently Walden Tecumseh 4-H 7

Hailey Bickley Mcloud FFA 8

Kinley Stephens Tecumseh 9

Class 8

Lane Steward Tecumseh FFA 1

Aleciea Bienhoff North Rock Creek FFA 2

Maci Flowers Tecumseh FFA 3

Cooper Laughlin Tecumseh 4-H 4

Landyn Seaton Tecumseh FFA 5

Sara Teague Wanette 4-H 6

Madison Bickel Mcloud 4-H 7

Class 9

Gracie Little McLoud FFA 1

Alex Hurst Tecumseh 2

Champions

Breed Champion Cross: Channning Goodson, Tecumseh 4-H

Res Breed Champion Cross: Kadyn McCleary, Bethel FFA

Grand Champion: Preston Haines, Tecumseh 4-H

Reserve Grand Champion: Channing Goodson, Tecumseh 4-H

Bronze Champion: Brody Streber, McLoud 4-H

Champion Senior Showmanship: Cooper Kline, North Rock Creek FFA

Champion Int Showmanship: Austyn Wood, McLoud FFA

Champion Junior Showmanship: Kensley Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H