Find out which swine shined at Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show
Exhibitor / FFA Chapter or 4HClub / Placing
DARK AOB
Class 1
Hannah Hudson Tecumseh FFA 1
Kylee Jim McLoud FFA 2
Corbin Endecott Mcloud 4-H 3
Tyler Denney Macomb FFA 4
Hannah Denney Macomb FFA 5
Class 2
Hailee Townsend Tecumseh 4-H 1
Makenzie Benge Tecumseh 4-H 2
Maci Peacock Tecumseh 4-H 3
Nate Stephenson Bethel FFA 4
Macey Jordan Bethel 4-H 5
Aleciea Bienhoff North Rock Creek FFA 6
Zachary Politte McLoud 7
Class 3
Jack Tibbs Bethel 4-H 1
Jaydi Peacock Tecumseh 4-H 2
Payton Schovanec Tecumseh 4-H 3
Lily Privett Macomb FFA 4
Michael Prtichard McLoud 4-H 5
Kayse Hidgdon Mcloud 4-H 6
Class 4
Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H 1
Austyn Wood McLoud FFA 2
Finley Wilson McLoud 4-H 3
Kase Littrell Tecumseh 4-H 4
Karleigh Wood McLoud 4-H 5
Wil Lewis McLoud 4-H 6
Class 5
Paisley Harlin Tecumseh FFA 1
Aubree Peacock Tecumseh FFA 2
Kadyn McCleary Bethel FFA 3
Zane Parsons Bethel FFA 4
Breed Champion Dark AOB: Preston Haines, Tecumseh 4-H
Res Breed Champion Dark AOB: Paisley Harlin, Tecumseh FFA
LIGHT AOB
Class 1
Lily Privett Macomb FFA 1
Class 2
Cooper Kline North Rock Creek FFA 1
Easton Flowers Tecumseh FFA 2
Class 3
Marli Williams Tecumseh FFA 1
Brody Streber McLoud 4-H 2
Breed Champion Light AOB: Cooper Kline, North Rock Creek FFA
Res Breed Champion Light AOB: Marli Williams, Tecumseh FFA
DUROC
Class 1
Cooper Kline North Rock Creek FFA 1
Harley Harbison Asher 4-H 2
Hannah Hudson Tecumseh FFA 3
Class 2
Kenda Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 1
Austyn Wood McLoud FFA 2
Kacin Bass North Rock Creek FFA 3
Paige Smith McLoud FFA 4
Lane Steward Tecumseh FFA 5
MJ Nicely Macomb FFA 6
Class 3
Kylee Jim McLoud FFA 1
Kassidy Streber Mcloud 4-H 2
Chloe Little McLoud 4-H 3
Kayse Higdon Mcloud 4-H 4
Breed Champion Duroc: Cooper Kline, North Rock Creek FFA
Res Breed Champion Duroc: Kenda Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H
More: Goat show results from the 2022 Pott. County Junior Livestock Show
HAMPSHIRE
Class 1
Easton Flowers Tecumseh FFA 1
Paisley Harlin Tecumseh 4-H 2
Harley Harbison Asher 4-H 3
Hailee Townsend Tecumseh 4H 4
Gage Brown McLoud FFA 5
Camron Weatherford Asher 4-H 6
Bailynn Keating Mcloud 4-H 7
Class 2
Channing Goodson Tecumseh 4-H 1
Gracie Little McLoud FFA 2
David Lawrence Tecumseh FFA 3
Maci Flowers Tecumseh FFA 4
Zane Parsons Bethel FFA 5
Sara Teague Wanette 4-H 6
Bridget Bailey McLoud FFA 7
Jaxon Kuhn Tecumseh FFA 8
Brett Cross Macomb FFA 9
Class 3
Blake Countess Tecumseh 4-H 1
Kassidy Streber Mcloud 4-H 2
Channing Goodson Tecumseh 4-H 3
Jack Tibbs Bethel 4-H 4
Jacee Townsend Tecumseh 4-H 5
Class 4
MJ Nicely Macomb FFA 1
Karleigh Wood McLoud 4-H 2
Cooper Laughlin Tecumseh 4-H 3
Kinley Stephens Tecumseh 4-H 4
Class 5
Brody Streber Mcloud 4-H 1
Makenzie Benge Tecumseh 4-H 2
Nate Stephenson Bethel FFA 3
Gracie Little McLoud FFA 4
Maci Peacock Tecumseh 4-H 5
Sara Teague Wanette 4-H 6
Madison Bickel Mcloud 4-H 7
Class 6
Kensley Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 1
Breed Champion Hamp: Channing Goodson, Tecumseh 4-H
Res Breed Champion Hamp: Brody Streber, McLoud 4-H
More: Sheep results from the 2022 Pott. County Junior Livestock Show
YORKSHIRE
Class 1
Tyler Denney Macomb FFA 1
Class 2
Michael Pritchard McLoud 4-H 1
Class 3
Chloe Little McLoud 4-H 1
Breed Champion York: Chloe Little, McLoud 4-H
Res Breed Champion York: Michael Pritchard, McLoud 4-H
More: Beef Show results from the 2022 Pott. County Junior Livestock Show
CROSSBRED
Class 1
Hailee Townsend Tecumseh 4-H 1
Finley Wilson McLoud 4-H 2
Whitlee Davis Tecumseh FFA 3
Jack Tibbs Bethel 4-H 4
Hannah Hudson Tecumseh FFA 5
Harley Harbison Asher 4-H 6
Shawn Hill Tecumseh FFA 7
Angellyna Shuffield McLoud FFA 8
Brett Cross Macomb FFA 9
Class 2
Kadyn McCleary Bethel FFA 1
Emma Rodgers Tecumseh 4-H 2
Xander Risinger Tecumseh FFA 3
Zane Parsons Bethel FFA 4
Carter Hadsall Tecumseh FFA 5
Jaxon Kuhn Tecumseh FFA 6
Aleciea Bienhoff North Rock Creek FFA 7
Gage Brown McLoud FFA 8
Class 3
Gus Goodson Tecumseh 4-H 1
Kassidy Streber Mcloud 4-H 2
Blake Countess Tecumseh 4-H 3
Paige Smith McLoud FFA 4
Kylee Jim McLoud FFA 5
Lane Laughlin Tecumseh 4-H 6
Karleigh Wood McLoud 4-H 7
Macey Jordan Bethel 4-H 8
Gunner Colwell McLoud FFA 9
Class 4
Marli Williams Tecumseh FFA 1
Austyn Wood McLoud FFA 2
Paisley Harlin Tecumseh 4-H 3
Cooper Kline North Rock Creek FFA 4
Kambri Peacock Tecumseh 4H 5
Angellyna Shuffield Mcloud FFA 6
Cowen West Mcloud FFA 7
McKenzie Brummett Macomb FFA 8
Class 5
Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H 1
Kenda Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 2
Nate Stephenson Bethel FFA 3
Brody Streber McLoud 4-H 4
Camron Weatherford Asher 4-H 5
Madison Bickel Mcloud 4-H 6
Austin Rymer Mcloud FFA 7
Morgan Barron Mcloud FFA 8
Adalynn Lewis Mcloud 4-H 9
Class 6
Channing Goodson Tecumseh 4-H 1
Kensley Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 2
Lane Steward Tecumseh FFA 3
Kensley Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 4
McKenzie Brummett Macomb FFA 5
Finley Wilson McLoud 4-H 6
Payton Schovanec Tecumseh 4-H 7
Ray Wilson Tecumseh FFA 8
Macy Nelson Shawnee FFA 9
Class 7
Chloe Little McLoud 4-H 1
Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H 2
Camron Weatherford Asher 4-H 3
Addison Arnold Tecumseh 4H 4
Bryson Gregg Asher FFA 5
Kady Hill Tecumseh 6
Bently Walden Tecumseh 4-H 7
Hailey Bickley Mcloud FFA 8
Kinley Stephens Tecumseh 9
Class 8
Lane Steward Tecumseh FFA 1
Aleciea Bienhoff North Rock Creek FFA 2
Maci Flowers Tecumseh FFA 3
Cooper Laughlin Tecumseh 4-H 4
Landyn Seaton Tecumseh FFA 5
Sara Teague Wanette 4-H 6
Madison Bickel Mcloud 4-H 7
Class 9
Gracie Little McLoud FFA 1
Alex Hurst Tecumseh 2
Champions
Breed Champion Cross: Channning Goodson, Tecumseh 4-H
Res Breed Champion Cross: Kadyn McCleary, Bethel FFA
Grand Champion: Preston Haines, Tecumseh 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion: Channing Goodson, Tecumseh 4-H
Bronze Champion: Brody Streber, McLoud 4-H
Champion Senior Showmanship: Cooper Kline, North Rock Creek FFA
Champion Int Showmanship: Austyn Wood, McLoud FFA
Champion Junior Showmanship: Kensley Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H