2022 Livestock Show, auction benefits local students

The 2022 Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock show was a success, with the Premium Sale bringing in just over $225,000 from area businesses supporting local students.

Suzanne Gilbert said the PCJLS also awarded four $2,000 scholarships and every exhibitor was set to get get at least $1,100, Gilbert said, but each left with no less than $1,200 thanks to additional add-on funds from BancFirst, First United Bank and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.