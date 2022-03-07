Board of Education general election to be held April 5

The Shawnee News-Star

The Pottawatomie County Election Board announces that the Board of Education General Election will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The following is a list of school districts with elections and candidates that will be on the ballot:

Asher I-112 Office #2 — Derek Claytor and Steven Reese

Dale I-2 Office #2 — Roger Batt and Jennifer Herring

Konawa I-47 Office #2 — Katie Akerman and Marion Hatter

Office #1 (Unexpired Term ) — Ronnie Branscum and Justin Morrison

McLoud I-1 Office #2 — Shelton Mapira and Laureen M. Maxwell

Wanette I-115 Office #1 (Unexpired Term) — Michael Taliaferro and Amber Hulce

Voters who are registered and reside at an address within the geographical boundaries of these School Districts are eligible to vote in the Board of Education General Election. If you have questions about eligibility, contact your County Election Board at (405) 273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov. You can also find your district information using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.