Fire destroys potting shed, Shawnee floral business spared

By Kim Morava and Vicky O. Misa

Large plumes of heavy smoke filled the sky Friday evening as fire destroyed a former potting shed behind Graves Floral at 1525 N. Broadway.

Despite intense flames in close proximity, the main part of the floral business — and several nearby homes along Broadway and those backing up to the business — were spared from any damage.

"The flower shop is okay! Our back potting shed burned," Graves Floral posted on its Facebook page, while also noting a "huge thank you" to the Shawnee Fire Department for their quick response.

Shawnee Fire Marshal David Anderson on Monday said while the fire is still officially listed as undetermined, they believe wind blowing a tree into a power line is what sparked the blaze.

Owned by Bob and and Pam Fincher, Graves Floral has been operating in Shawnee since 1908. The fire has impacted the shop's electricity and phone lines, but they hope to have everything back up and running soon, Pam Fincher said Monday.

It was about 5:20 p.m. Friday when fire crews responded to the blaze.

Pam Fincher said they were inside the business when they heard a "pop" from the transformer in the back, then had electricity issues inside. Many called 911 and Shawnee firefighters were quick to arrive on scene.

The former potting shed that burned was no longer being used in their operations, Pam Fincher said, adding they also have been in the process of taking down and disconnecting some older greenhouses behind the shop recently, so many glass panels were already down.

'It was scary'

Former City Manager Chance Allison ended up with a front row seat to the unexpected event. His home sits immediately east of the structure that caught fire.

He said he was just down the block at his parent's home when he heard about what was going on.

Someone pulled into his parents' driveway and told them a house was on fire behind them — which is where Allison's home is, he said.

“When we got back to our yard we saw it was this building (just west of the property),” he said. “It was scary.”

Allison said as he soaked his retaining wall and fence line with water the heat from the blaze was almost unbearable; only a narrow alleyway separates his property from the two-story potting shed that was fully aflame by then.

In fact, the blaze made the jump across the roadway igniting an electric pole on the edge of his property, which he said started sparking above his head.

Also, a much smaller shed-like structure on the Graves Floral property caught fire, causing the SFD to have to attend to it, as well.

A little farther north, across a gravel path, grass could be seen visibly burned all the way up to the brick of a recently constructed home just to the north of the building, as well as portions of the back yard, though a brand new privacy fence appeared undamaged.

Just across the street on Broadway, directly west of Graves Floral, Tate and Tiffany Monroe had a bird's eye view of the blaze. According to a video shot at 5:20 p.m. from their second floor, they captured a view of the structure as it was completely engulfed in flames.

Tate Monroe said he was really impressed by the effort made by Shawnee firefighters.

“They did a great job,” he said.

Brandi Holmes, a resident who lives a few houses north, was making updates through Facebook posts as loved ones shared concerns for her well-being.

Also, Mayor Ed Bolt and his wife, Phyllis, who live a few blocks away, were on the scene like many other residents in the neighborhood who were assessing the danger.

Several in the immediate vicinity were without power Friday night but most homes had power restored by later that night.

There was no known damage reported to any nearby homes.

Pam Fincher said they're appreciative of all the well wishes from neighbors and customers.