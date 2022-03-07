Grove Band earns First Division at District Band Contest

Submitted by Grove School

Grove Band earned First Division at District Contest at Santa Fe High School in Edmond Thursday, March 3.

The band received Superior in performance and sight read, earning them the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Pictured standing left to right, Hunter Shafer, Ellyssa Tomlin, Cody Jones Yuan Dong, Willis Dong, Eric Zheng, Rhett Hokit, Alexander Monge, Lalo Gosey, Jace Plumb, Jace McDaniel, Grace Emerson, Allison Huff, Jaidyn Hohlier, Alexid Birney, Alexander McCellian, Brandon Holter. Front row, Benny Jordan, Camryn Davis, Scottlyn Koepke, Khylee Marshall, Robyn Click, Kimberly Albers, Nikki Gosey, Ryleigh Chance, Evangeline Busler, Pailsey Ramsey, Rhianne Dawley, Lila Gates, Isabelle Whitt, Jun Gao, Allen Zheng, Tristielanh Nguyen, (Maya Corely not pictured) Director Toppie Lincicome.