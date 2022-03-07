OHP launches new Twitter page for alerts

OHP

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has launched a new Twitter page specifically for public safety alerts in an effort to place actionable information into the hands of the public on their phones which will better disseminate critical information to citizens.

@OHPAlerts will contain the latest information on AMBER, Silver and Blue alerts, and disseminate Endangered Missing Advisories (EMA) for missing individuals that are outside the scope of AMBER, Blue and Silver alerts. The new Twitter handle, @OHPAlerts, will include updated photographs and information. As individuals are located, those flyers will be updated and eventually deleted from the Twitter account. Visitors to the page will be able to see complete information on any active, current alerts.

The hyperlink bit.ly/OHPAlerts takes you to the Twitter page @OHPAlerts to view the flyer for the latest alert. Anyone with information that could lead to the location of an involved individual is then encouraged to immediately call 9-1-1.

The alerts will continue to come through on cell phones as well. Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are emergency messages sent by government authorities through mobile carriers. Alerts are designed to inform the public of imminent threats to safety or missing persons alerts in the area.

WEA messages are sent to mobile devices and the range depends on the facts known to law enforcement at the time. If a driver travels into an area while an alert is active, the WEA-capable device will receive the message when the driver enters the area.

Numerous cases have been safely resolved because a member of the community recognized an involved individual or vehicle based on the information they received on their phone. Lives have been saved.

AMBER alerts are issued in the most serious child abduction cases. Silver alerts are issued when a person over 65 is missing and believed to be in imminent danger. Blue alerts are issued to help locate a suspect who has killed or severely injured a peace officer. And the Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) is for those critical missing persons who do not meet the AMBER or Silver alert criteria. The EMA is Ashanti Act Compliant. You can find more information on the National Ashanti Alert Network here.

The goal of the new Twitter page is to streamline the process and create a place where the public can go to get the latest information on alerts in their area. This new system is patterned after a similar program with the California Highway Patrol that has seen great success.