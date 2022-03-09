'Pride of Bethel' to compete in State Concert Band Contest

After scoring well at the Regional Marching Contest and District Band Contest, the "Pride of Bethel" will compete in the State Concert Band Contest March 30.

According to Bethel High School Band Director Steve Smith, the high school band received a Superior rating at the Regional Marching Contest in October and a Superior rating at the District Concert Band Contest, as well as a Superior rating in sight reading earlier this month.

"Bands must earn a Superior rating at District Contest to qualify for State," Smith said. "State contest will be held at the end of March."

He explained there are three judges at every band contest.

"The highest and lowest scores are dropped and the remaining score is the rating earned," Smith said. "The Bethel band received straight Superior ratings from all three judges at Regional Marching Contest. They received a I - I - II at District Contest."

The educator said the band has been working on concert music since the beginning of the semester.

He explained it was challenging because students missed various days due to COVID and the weather.

"Because of all the lost rehearsal time we went into District Contest feeling somewhat less prepared than usual," Smith said. "So, when we got our ratings for our performance on March 3, we were excited, and honestly, quite relieved."

Smith said the "Pride of Bethel" is ready for the State Concert Band Contest.

"The highest award that can be earned by an Oklahoma band is the Sweepstakes award," he said. "It requires that you get a Superior at Regional Marching Contest, qualify for State and get a Superior at State on stage and also in sight reading."

Last year the band was able to earn a Sweepstakes award and it's their goal this year to earn another one.