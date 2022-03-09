Shawnee Middle School eighth-grader Eliana Rao reads award winning essay at the Capitol

Shawnee Middle School eighth-grader Eliana Rao read her second place essay in the “If I Were Mayor” essay contest on the floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives during the 2022 Congress of Mayors.

"It felt exciting to read my essay and interesting to watch the other participants reading their essays too," Rao said. "Everyone did a good job and it was fun to be on the floor of the House Chamber."

Rao placed second out of various submissions in the contest, which was sponsored by the Oklahoma Municipal League and Mayors Council of Oklahoma.

According to her mother, Leah Allison, it was wonderful to see Rao read her essay out loud.

"It was really exciting to watch Eliana stand up with some really great respectable men and women of Oklahoma and watch her confidence shine through," Allison said.

As the second place winner, Rao received $150 and she is looking forward to putting it toward the community.

"I plan to support an artist and a small business and get art supplies of my own. I also would like to put it towards some of my favorite music," Rao said.

In addition to Rao's family, Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt, her English teacher Heather DeShazer and SMS Principal Keely Tolin attended the 2022 Congress of the Mayors.

Going forward, Rao hopes to participate in other contests that help her think and she's excited to begin her freshman year at Shawnee High School next year.

Allison hopes her daughter will continue to thrive as she grows and experiences education in Shawnee.

"I hope she says 'yes' to more opportunities like this one as it was very rewarding as her mom to watch her confidently read her essay to leaders across the state of Oklahoma," Allison said.