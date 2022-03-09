SSM Health welcomes Dr. Robert Rader as Vice President of Medical Affairs

The Shawnee News-Star

SSM Health St. Anthony is proud to announce Robert Rader, M.D., D.Ph., M.B.A, C.P.E., will assume the role of Vice President of Medical Affairs for SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee. Dr. Rader will serve as a key member of the leadership team providing strategic direction on medical staff related issues.

“Dr. Rader has distinguished himself at each stop of his career and we are so excited to welcome him back to SSM Health St. Anthony,” said Dr. Kersey Winfree, Regional Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer for SSM Health St. Anthony. “His passion, knowledge and vision for exceptional care will shine at our Midwest City and Shawnee ministry locations”

“Dr. Rader has been tremendous in previous roles for SSM Health St. Anthony, and I have no doubt that he will continue to shine,” said Dr. Kevin L. Lewis, President, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest & Regional President of SSM Health Medical Group Oklahoma. “We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Rader back to SSM Health St. Anthony. He will help to ensure that our hospitals in Shawnee and Midwest City continue to provide the type of excellent care that Oklahomans are familiar with.”

“Dr. Rader’s diverse medical background will bring a wealth of clinical and leadership experience that will serve to support our ongoing culture to provide the highest quality care to our community.” said Angi Mohr, President, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee.

After completing his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Dr. Rader completed his family medicine residency at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital before joining the staff as faculty. Additionally, Dr. Rader has served as the Medical Director of SSM Home Health and the SSM Health Rural Medicine Network as well as the hospitalist group for over eight years. Dr. Rader also served SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital as the Chief of Staff in 2015 and 2016. He has experience teaching as an adjunct professor in the business department for Southern Nazarene University.

About SSM Health in Oklahoma

SSM Health in Oklahoma includes SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital (Oklahoma City); Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony (Oklahoma City); St. Anthony South (Oklahoma City) and St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee (Shawnee, Okla.) and St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest (Midwest City). The SSM Health network in Oklahoma also includes five SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex campuses, six managed rural hospitals, 11 affiliated rural hospitals, and SSM Health Medical Group with nearly 300 physicians and providers.