US-177 narrowed to one lane near US-62 in Lincoln County through late March

US-177 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals directing traffic about one mile north of US-62 near Jacktown in Lincoln County through late March for bridge maintenance at Quapaw Creek.

ODOT reports drivers can expect delays and should be prepared to stop in the work zone or use an alternate route.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the more than $658,000 contract for this project, which includes preventative maintenance work on highway bridges at several locations in South-Central Oklahoma, to Built Right Construction, of Savanna, Okla. All work is expected to be completed in spring 2022.