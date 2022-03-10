Construction begins on Bethel Public Schools' new Upper Elementary

Construction on the new Upper Elementary School at Bethel Public Schools is well underway as workers poured concrete this week at the site.

According to Superintendent Dr. Matt Posey, the new school will be 38,000 square feet and will house students in third through fifth grade.

"We've been very fortunate up to this point when construction actually started on November 1; up until just recently we made a lot of progress," Posey said.

He explained due to the ice storms in February and the cold front throughout this week, there has been in a delay in construction.

The new upper elementary school will allow students in third to fifth to have much needed classroom space as they are currently having classes in two metal buildings and a portable structure.

The new upper elementary school is located directly behind the lower elementary building.

This project is being funded by the $18.4 million bond issue the district passed in August of 2020. The new school building is expected to be completed in May of 2023.

