3 Things to Do This Weekend around Shawnee: March 12-13, 2022

The Shawnee News-Star

Visit Star Skate in Shawnee for the Spring Break Late Skate Friday, March 11 from 7-11:59 p.m. There will be prizes and admission is $13.

Check out the American Legion Craft Show Saturday, March 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shawnee American Legion building located on West Saratoga Street.

Check out the Wanderlust Market by Junk Utopia Shawnee Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.