Pottawatomie County impacted by third snowstorm

Pottawatomie County once again experience a snowstorm that closed schools and impacted road conditions Friday.

According to Chad Larman, Pott. County Emergency Management Director, the roads were snow-covered but visibility improved Friday morning as a heavy band of snow pushed to the north of the county.

"We will have pockets of moderate to heavy snow throughout the afternoon but mostly light snow will fall this morning," Larman said.

Drivers were being encouraged to drive slow as they were out on Friday.

Due to the weather, the Shawnee Police Department awards banquet originally set for Friday evening also has rescheduled to March 18 at the Grand Casino.

Various schools were closed Friday because of the weather, including Shawnee and Tecumseh.

