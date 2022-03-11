Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputies receive VFW awards

The Shawnee Veterans of Foreign Affairs presented three Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office deputies with awards Monday night.

According to Shawnee VFW member Don Plumley, Deputy Garey Knoles was given a Certificate of Appreciation for his efforts during a domestic disturbance on October 29, 2021, where he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

In addition to Knoles, Deputies Chris Harmon and Wesley Niedel received the National VFW Life Saving Award. They were honored for rescuing 25-year-old Johnathan Baker, who was kayaking when he tipped his boat over in freezing water Dec. 19.

"It was an honor. It was a little overwhelming because I wasn't expecting it at all. It feels great to know you do something and it gets appreciated," Niedel said.