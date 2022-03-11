South Rock Creek holds 'Shark Tank' presentations

The Shawnee News-Star

South Rock Creek Schools held its third nine weeks of "Shark Tank' presentations in the school cafeteria March 3. The program is a school project that seventh and eighth grade students participate in as part of their computers plus course.

Students are divided into groups where they are to come up with a business, a product, and have to develop a business plan around it.

Once the students have completed their presentation, they are then asked to present their business plan to the “Sharks” panel, comprised of business people around the Pottawatomie County community.

Local business owners, Katie Landes, Action Physical Therapy, Reba Sparks, Sparks Heat & Air, Clayton Eads, and Jeff Mize from Earlsboro Tag Agency served as the third set of Sharks.