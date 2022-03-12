Pottawatomie County to purchase 19 tornado sirens

To improve public safety, the Pottawatomie Board of County Commissioners on Thursday approved the purchase of 19 new tornado sirens at a cost of nearly $491,000.

According to Chad Larman, Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Director, the county will purchase seven sirens for District 1, six for District 2 and six for District 3.

"These will be the same as purchased before so they are compatible with our automated siren system. They will be Federal Signal sirens," Larman said.

He explained these new sirens will benefit the communities in the county by better protecting citizens.

"These will allow more people to be notified during a tornado or other disaster that we need to utilize the sirens for," he said.

With the purchase of these new sirens, that will bring the total to 26 sirens throughout the county.

Larman said the locations of all the sirens are not yet finalized, but will be determined soon.

In addition, Larman said the commissioners are still determining where the funds for the sirens will come from.

"District 1 will add 7 new sirens at $180,137.20, District 2 & 3 will add 6 sirens in each district at $155,317.60 per district. (The total) will be $490,772.40," he said.

Since spring weather is approaching, Larman advises residents to clean out their storm shelters and prepare them to be utilized.

"Make sure you have an emergency preparedness kit ready that includes, water and food, flashlights, NOAA Weather Radio and First Aid Kit, have spare medications and other medical supplies if you need them," he said, as well as "copies of personal documents on a flash drive, list of emergency contacts, extra clothes and shoes."

Check back for updates the the sirens and where they will be installed throughout the county.