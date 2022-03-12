Jasmine Moran remembered as philanthropist, friend

Seminole resident, mother, wife, friend and well-known philanthropist Jasmine Moran died at the age of 87 on Saturday, March 5, and though gone, her legacy will live on through her various projects and community outreach.

Many gathered for Moran's funeral in Tulsa on Tuesday and at a celebration of her life at Seminole State College on Wednesday.

According to author Karen Anson, Moran was born May 7, 1934 in England to Lilian McPhee and John Carter Burchell.

"She grew up near London during World War II, living through the Blitz, where Germany bombed England 71 times in 267 days," she said.

Anson said Moran, as a teenager, attended drama school and learned music, dance and acting.

"She made a career in London’s West End as a singer and actress, with her most famous performances in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s production of 'South Pacific," Anson said.

After meeting her husband Melvin, Anson said Moran left England and moved to Seminole in the 1950s.

Over time, the couple become involved in various community projects in Seminole.

According to Marci Donaho, President of Jasmine Moran Children's Museum, Moran was a wonderful friend and community leader with a passion for education and children.

Donaho said one of Moran's most successful projects was the museum which Moran and her husband were inspired to start after visiting a children's museum in Michigan with their grandchildren during the mid 1980s.

"They came back to Seminole and invited 15 people, young mothers and educators, and that group decided we wanted to bring something to Seminole similar to (the museum) in Flint, Michigan," Donaho said.

For nearly three decades the Jasmine Moran Children's Museum has maintained its popularity and Donaho said it is a benefit to the community.

"It's been a great tourism entity. It's been excellent for the education of the schoolchildren in that most of our exhibits are extensions of careers and opportunities for professional development," she said.

Moran remained a financial supporter over the years and she always encouraged the museum to expand and grow so it could continue providing a fun place to play and learn.

Donaho said the museum will allow Moran's legacy to live on and the staff will keep embodying her passion for children and education.

"We will continue doing what we are doing right now and it will be a compliment to her legacy that she leaves because she was deeply concerned about children who weren't exposed to a variety of educational experiences and children who maybe would not ever leave Seminole. This will be their Disneyland. Their Smithsonian. Their museum," she said.

For Donaho personally, she will always remember the good times she shared with Moran.

"I developed a very close friendship with Jasmine and I will miss the conversations we had about her youth, about her dream for children and about her love for family," she said.

In addition, Donaho will miss Moran's stories of being a stage actress in London and the adventures of her life.

"She was like a second mother in some ways. Always giving me advice on anything I needed advice on," Donaho said.

Along with the museum, Moran funded the restoration and the rebuilding of the Seminole County Humane Society and animal shelter.

"That is another one of her legacies in Seminole. She insisted that it be a no kill animal shelter," Donaho said.

According to Mary Ann Hill, President of the Seminole Humane Society, Moran reformed the Humane Society in 2008 and funded the rebuilding of the animal shelter in 2015.

"She was the heart and soul of the Humane Society and she grew up loving animals and that was a big motivation for her and she wanted everyone to feel the same way," Hill said.

Over the years, Hill said Moran was as involved as she could be throughout the organization's journey.

"She has always helped with the shelter and continued to fund different projects there. She always wanted to help in any situation," Hill said.

She explained she and Moran developed a relationship both as colleagues and friends.

"I will miss her great love for animals and just in wanting to do what is right," Hill said. "I always knew that I could count on her support to help with any animal situation and I will definitely miss that."

Going forward, Hill said the Humane Society and the animal shelter want to continue growing and spreading Moran's love of animals to the community.

"We want to just continue going the way that she taught us and providing medical care and getting animals ready to be adopted and finding them forever homes," she said.

Due to Moran's involvement, Hill said hundreds of animals have been adopted.

Hill will always remember Moran's friendship and passion for community outreach.

"She is a force that will be missed but her influence will continue and she's still going to be very much a part of Seminole," Hill said.